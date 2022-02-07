With an update received directly from Nexo Digital we inform you officially that the dates of the next two events of the review ANIME AT CINEMA 2022 will undergo variations.

SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE THE MOVIE: ARIA OF A STARLESS NIGHToriginally scheduled for February, and THE LUCK OF NIKUKO scheduled for April, will be released respectively ad April And May. Here are the new dates:

4, 5, 6 April 2022 : SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE THE MOVIE, ARIA OF A STARLESS NIGHT

: SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE THE MOVIE, ARIA OF A STARLESS NIGHT 16, 17, 18 May 2022: THE LUCK OF NIKUKO

The discount coupon we provided in the previous news is still valid and you can find it by following this link.

Source: Nexo Digital