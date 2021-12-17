Recently, The Brennan Center for Justice in the United States published a list created by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), where tweets that may be considered a danger are monitored. In the shared information, a couple of messages were found about anime and videogames.

The Brennan Center obtained the files as part of its ongoing freedom of information lawsuit against the LAPD. Between October and November of last year, they managed to collect more than 70 thousand tweets a day that were considered dangerous. But nevertheless, it is clear that this was done by a bot that does not take into account the context of a message. In this way, tweets such as:

“Kishimoto intervened because they were about to kill Naruto.” “I LOVE THEM ALL, BUT ALSO GORO AKECHI [de Persona 5] HE IS A MASS KILLER. “

Out of context, Tweets like the two previously mentioned can alert more than one man to the law, but here we are talking about anime and video games. The tweets were classified into six categories: “domestic extremism and white nationalism”, “potential danger”, “civil unrest”, “electoral security”, “the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan” and “American surveillance”. The spreadsheets included the message content, labels, and outreach data.

On related topics, here is our movie gift guide, where you will find some anime tapes. Similarly, a billionaire traveled into space to read manga.

Editor’s Note:

This lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police arises due to the privacy concerns that this search on Twitter raises. Let’s just hope the law enforcement folks are fans of Naruto or have played Person 5 to understand these tweets.

Via: Anime News Network