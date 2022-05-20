The Lilith Games title has been available for a few days and is being a complete success on iOS and Android.

Since a few years, Lilith Games has transcended the Asian market with different proposals for mobile phones that, in addition to joining current trends, manage to reach a multitude of users with very characteristic styles. The company’s latest phenomenon is Dislyteof which you can see a cinematic presentation trailer on these lines.

This title is the latest gacha trend. It was released a few days ago to iOS and Android and it is generating a lot of conversation around it, with a techno-futuristic universe that has powerfully attracted attention. It is a free to play game with high monetization, yes, but the mixture of mythology and anime is captivating the players.

Its pop fantasy atmosphere draws attentionIts atmosphere is very original, with an exuberant funky style where farming and obtaining relics to enhance the characters is the basis of its playable proposal, focused on turn-based strategy. It is based on deities from different cultures, such as the Greek, the Chinese, the Nordic or the Egyptian, but it is set in the future, with a PVP mode titled Point War, where these characters known as Espers are matched in an arena.

The pop fantasy RPG not only mixes magical powers with urban settings, but also music plays an essential role, featuring combat and various story elements injected into beats from genres like EDM, techno, and pop. Also, unlocking new content has a unique gacha system associated with the beat.

With over a million downloads on the app store and the Play Store and rewards in the form of coins and crystals for the first few days, Dislyte still has a long way to go to challenge the throne of other successful free to play games available on iOS and Android. In fact, one of the most popular gachas is Genshin Impact, which has influenced far beyond the mobile market by being available on PC and consoles and regularly receiving content.

