It’s no surprise that anime culture is becoming increasingly popular in the region as evidenced by its passion for sagas like Dragon Ball and the excitement generated by the trailer for its next arc.

It is now on the part of the interpreters of the Domina string ensemble that on July 17 of this year we will have a night concert set with candles of music from various animes.

And, how they themselves share, this concert will comply with the necessary health measures to stop the pandemic.

What anime music can we listen to?

The program ranges from some themes of Shingeki no Kyojin, Spirited Away, Evangelion, Naruto and Yuri !!! on Ice to full Dragon Ball Z and GT soundtracks.

This acoustic anime concert will have a unique atmosphere: everything will be dark and the stage will only be lit by a few candles and the audience will be around the performers.

It will be a unique opportunity to listen to My Enchanted Heart or Sadnes and Sorrow by Naruto in an unrepeatable environment, whether to go with company or not.

Concert Information:

Ticket prices range from $ 400 to $ 900 in the front row and you can buy online. The concert will be at the Monte Abierta House in downtown Mexico City on July 17 with a schedule at 8:00 p.m. and another at 9:00 p.m.

We recommend that you consider that the anime concert venue is enabled for people in wheelchairs and if you go with minors, the minimum age is 8 years.

