Due to the time gap between Naruto Y Borutomany have wondered how certain relationships between classic characters developed after the events that marked the end of Shippuden, with the relationship between Sakura and Sasuke being the biggest wish of the community. After years of waiting, one of the Naruto artists has finally decided to give us an answer.

Recently, Wyman, an animator who has worked on the anime of Borutorecently shared a series of illustrations of what appears to be a manga where Sakura and Sasuke go on an adventure together after the events of the original story.

As you may remember, the end of naruto shippuden He introduced us to the wedding between Naruto and Hinata, and made it clear that the relationship between Sakura and Sasuke was finally going to be a reality. Unfortunately, we didn’t have many details at the time, and the next time we saw these characters was in Boruto, where not only were they already married, but they had a daughter, Sarada.

Although the anime and manga of Boruto have explored quite a bit of the relationship between Sasuke and Sakura, fans will agree that there is still a lot to show. Fortunately, Wyman’s sketches offer us a beautiful glimpse of this relationship. On related topics, the Naruto anime is coming to a new streaming service. Similarly, model gives life to Tsunade.

Via: Wyman