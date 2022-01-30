Soviet director and animator Maya Buzinova has died at the age of 93. About this on Sunday, January 30, on his page in Facebook Sergey Kapkov, editor-in-chief of the Soyuzmultfilm film studio, said.

He stressed that Buzinova was an indispensable person in the history of Soviet cinema. “Maya Nikolaevna Buzinova, who animated Cheburashka. Yuri Norshtein often says that all the uniqueness, touchingness, defenselessness and tenderness of this character come from her, “from Mayechka,” Kapkov wrote.

It was thanks to the talent of the deceased that such cartoons as Mittens, Golden Boy, Aibolit and Barmaley and many others were filled with life, the editor-in-chief of Soyuzmultfilm said in a statement. The cause of Buzinova’s death is not specified.

Earlier, on January 30, it became known that in Moscow, at the age of 85, the famous actor Leonid Kuravlev died after a long illness.