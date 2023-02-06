Fans are still eagerly awaiting information related to the anime of Dragon Ball Super. Although last year we saw the premiere of superhero, the film of the series, we still do not have anything related to the return in form of this production. Thus, a fan was given the task of showing us what the final fight between Goku and Moro would look like animated.

Taking the panels from the manga, and using tools like Ibis Paint and After Effects, the user known as Fyemaj set about creating an animation of the final fight between Goku and Moro, something that took place over a year ago in the manga. The end result is quite impressive.

While we don’t see animation in the sense that many expect, since Fyemaj took the panels from the manga as such and simply added some movement and special effects to them in the background, this makes clear the passion that Dragon Ball fans have for the work of Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro.

Although at the moment there is no official information, seems like it’s only a matter of time before we see a new anime from Dragon Ball Super. On related topics, creator of My Hero Academia Share Goku’s illustration. In the same way, this is the reason why everyone understands each other in this universe.

Via: Fyemaj