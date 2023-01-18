Despite being the least loved child in the family, raditz he still has several fans, who have done everything possible to keep this character active today. In this way, a fan decided to take an example from Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and has created his own animation of this villain transforming into a Super Saiyan.

Recently, the artist known as J’s Candy Holiday shared his most recent animation, where we can see Raditz achieve the power of Super Saiyan in a very similar way to Goku’s during the Frieza saga in Dragon Ball Z.

(epilepsy warning for full screen flashes) It’s finally done x_x Super Saiyan Raditz, animated in the style of early DBZ Huge thanks to my wife @betaruga1 for her help, love, and support to get me through this one <3 pic.twitter.com/Lt7ViW8bnk — J’s Candy Holiday (@JsCandyHell) January 16, 2023

While the canon anime and manga of the series seem to have completely forgotten about Raditz, this character does occasionally appear in Super Dragon Ball Heroesnon-canon anime, and J’s Candy Holiday isn’t the only fan who still fondly remembers the first Dragon Ball Z villain. On related topics, Orange Piccolo is coming to a Dragon Ball game. Similarly, the model cosplays as Bulma.

Editor’s Note:

It remains to be seen how the new arc of Dragon Ball Super in the manga it will move, but there is still a chance to see more of Raditz through some memory, similar to what happened with Granolah. It will be interesting to see what the classic characters look like today.

Via: J’s Candy Holiday