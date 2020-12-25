Animation Many do not know that the super-popular Albi snowman in China is created by two Finnish men – Almost wordless animation avoids gender roles

The Finnish animated series Snowman Albista has spread all over the world, but it has not had to be translated into other languages, as there is no dialogue in the series.

“Albin it is intended to show that emptiness and silence can be creative spaces and provide the keys to concentration ”, Markus Majaluoma thinks.

Mightily Little Little Two and the snowman Albi, familiar from the Arena, was born in a deserted and empty snowy landscape in 2013. In the first episode Albi wants to sit down the snowman made himself a chair, an armchair with a properly adjustable backrest, which became a bit rebellious.

“When there was nothing around, it sparked Albink’s creativity. She is like a child, wants things and learns at the same time. Play is a child’s job and so is Albink, ”says Majaluoma.

In the first episodes, Albi built a snow castle as his home and decorated it. Since then, she has come up with games for her friends and tried different professions, including being a baby.

As friends, Albilla has a bird and a worm in a can can. Animals, such as a whale, also visit the site. The sexes of the characters have not been determined. Majaluoma says he usually avoids traditional gender roles.

Albi gets ideas from the book Picturia Magia, which is reminiscent of Aku Anka’s nephews’ Wolf Puppies handbook.

Albin the world is reduced. In addition to him and a couple of friends, there are no regular characters and the fruits of creativity are often fading.

Scarcity is a virtue, as Albia do Majaluoma and Mikko Kunnas two of them, in their home studios in Nokia and Loviisa. By comparison, the production of large American animated films may employ a maximum of hundreds of people.

Markus Majaluoma works in his home studio.­

When the animation starts, nothing is ready but everything has to be created from the beginning. The two do not have very abundant worlds.

“Mikko suggested I do a computer animation. He promised to take care of the technology. I do everything else, scripts, editing, sounds and even music. Mikko said that there must be a spacious space, a sandy desert or a snow field. God created man from the sand, so I chose snow. ”

Mikko Kunnas (b. 1962) has experience in animation. She has been making children’s series for television since the 1980s. In addition to those, he has published children’s books, among other things Noksuseries. Children’s author Mauri Kunnas is his uncle.

Markus Majaluoma (b. 1961) is again known from children’s books. He has both made his own and illustrated books written by others, among other things Bluebird and Tiina Nopolan Hay hat and felt slipper series.

One the role model for Majaluoma was Swiss Pinguanimation series about a little penguin. There is no dialogue in either series. Albi makes some noise. Sometimes there are recognizable words, mostly in English.

“But they are international. For example, the motor could be even Russia. Albia there has been no need to translate into other languages, ”Majaluoma points out.

Majaluoma has absorbed the most influences from pantomime.

“I watched the mimics develop their stuff without any tools other than their own body and maybe white gloves. They hold on to every moment. I want to put the viewers in the same position, to wait and see what really comes of this. ”

Majaluoma says he saw how Albi has caused a small baby and even a dog to stop to watch the series. The series is mainly aimed at children under school age.

“But at least I haven’t gotten away from the idea that it could work for adults as well,” Majaluoma says.

Albi forecasts the weather.­

At least Albi has been worth it for many. In the Arena alone, its episodes have been viewed ten million times. Two picture books and an audiobook series have been published by the actor Martti Rahvalo.

In addition Albianimation series have been sold to 30 regions around the world, including Brazil and even Iran. There are even more countries, as North America, for example, is one region that covers Canada and the United States.

Albi is especially popular in China, where it has been viewed on the iQiyi streaming service tens of millions of times, now possibly as many as a hundred million.

“In Finland Albia often thought to be foreign. Yle does little to promote it with domesticity. In China Albi is larger than Moomins”, Majaluoma frames.

Next year Majaluoma and Kunnas are doing ten more Albi episodes. Since then, a total of 78 five-minute episodes have been piled up, 26 new in addition to those already published.

A quarter-length special period Albi Snowman saves Christmas (2018) will be seen again on television and in the Arena this Christmas. It already has over half a million views.

At some point in the dreams there was even a long film, but now Majaluoma thinks that after next year Albi not allowed to stay. Despite the impressive viewership figures, the animated series produced by the two people is small. The international TV market would need up to a couple hundred episodes.

“I also reportedly want to focus In Little Second international productions. I start to get tired of sitting at the computer. Yes, there would be enough ideas and I could write Albia, if others would take care of the production side, ”says Majaluoma.

Albin the computer-generated style looks quite different from the hand-drawn drawings of Majaluoma’s books on paper. She hopes to still be able to make children’s books. In addition, he has been drawing a political cartoon for Ilta-Sanomat once a week for a few years.

“When the kids were little, it was nice to draw for them. It was a glorious job. Now there will be more politics to follow than children’s culture. ”

Albi Lumiukko saves Christmas special episode and the whole series published so far at Yle Areena. TV2 on 26.12. at 10.40.