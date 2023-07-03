Animation | Finland is an animation superpower because the funding is so small: The creators are forced to think commercially, says researcher Liisa Vähäkylä

Around the world, Angry Birds and Niko the reindeer are conquering the big screen, Moomin the TV screens. Finland is the clear leader in animation among the Nordic countries.

At our house has been trying for a long time to reach the level of other Nordic countries in the world fame of films and TV series. But in one area, Finland does much better than the rest of the Nordic region.

Among Nordic animated films, two Angry Birds are in a class of their own. The first (2016) has generated 322 million euros and the second (2019) 135 million.

Also in third place is a Finnish film, Niko 2 – Pilot brothers (2012) with a result of around 22 million euros. Its predecessor Niko – The pilot’s son (2008) earned 20 million at the worldwide box office, thus reaching the fifth most profitable animation in the Nordics.

Reindeer breaks in between animations Asterix and the Vikings (2006) with a Danish subproducer. However, it is a French film rather than a Nordic one.

Even if Asterix is ​​included, Finland takes four of the top five places on the list of the most profitable animated films in the Nordic countries. After that, revenues drop rapidly below 15 million euros.

The movie Angry Birds 2 (2019) has generated 135 million euros.

Information appear Liisa Vähäkylän from the new book Nordic Animation – Balancing the East and the West. It was published by CRC Press, a sub-label of the prestigious British science book publisher Routledge, in its Focus Animation series.

Almost all commercial animation is done digitally these days.

“There are mainly three reasons behind Finland’s success. First of all, we are a pioneering country in computer animation. The Anima Vitae studio has advised the Danes on the digitization of the production line,” says Vähäkylä. Anima Vitae has produced the Niko films.

Now the third Niko movie is in the works. Vähäkylä is excited about its success, because time has passed since the previous part.

The first Niko coincided with the moment when European animation production began to internationalize rapidly. Anima Vitae was included in the promotion and according to Vähäkylä, it can already be among the five most significant animation studios in Europe.

Another reason for Finland’s success is Yle.

“Yle shows animated shorts for adults and other domestic productions. For example, Sweden’s SVT mainly buys children’s animation from abroad. Short films are a growth platform for creators, and even a small television funding helps to convince foreign financiers.”

Liisa Vähäkylä at home in Turku.

Little village the third reason behind Finland’s success sounds like a grudge.

“We have small subsidies. Because of them, you have to think commercially.”

Sweden, Denmark and Norway support their films much more generously than Finland.

Producing animation is expensive. Therefore, feature films are mostly highly commercial family entertainment, which on the other hand has a large market.

In recent years, for example, artistically ambitious animations for adults have started to be made in Spain, but they have mostly been seen here at festivals. Their commercial markets are also small elsewhere.

According to Vähäkylä, the Angry Birds movies are the most successful European animations. They have produced many times more than the rest of the top ten Nordic countries combined.

The background is a huge mobile game hit by the Rovio company. The gaming industry is strong in Finland anyway, and it also provides work for the animation industry.

“In the world of animation, TV series are a bigger business than movies. Series can continue and produce for a long time. In the end, the biggest money will come from ancillary products, but before that there must be animation,” Vähäkylä points out.

The first season of Moominlaakso was the most expensive Finnish TV series with a budget of 20 million euros.

In Finland is, in addition to Angry Birds, another internationally known brand, Moomin. Produced with the British Moominvalley (2019) first season was the most expensive Finnish TV series with a budget of 20 million euros.

Revenues from animated series accumulate more slowly than from movies. Vähäkylä states that it is still too early to say how well Moomin Valley eventually succeeds, although it has already been sold to 60 countries and a fourth season is pending. Last week, the third season was awarded at the Shanghai TV Festival.

Anima Vitae was involved in the making Moomin Valley too. The main producer was the Finnish Gutsy Animations, which, among others, has been financed by Rovio.

When a lot of money is needed, production and financing patterns are often complicated and always international.

The Gigglebug company and through it Yle have been able to cooperate with Disney. They produced Yellow Snowman series (2022), which is shown, among other things, on the Disney+ streaming service.

The most famous of the animation brands in the other Nordic countries is probably Denmark’s Lego, which has made Lego Star Wars sets with Disney. Anima Vitae has participated in their production as well.

Early Swedish Pippi Longstocking – series (1997), according to Vähäkylä, the success was modest.

A small village has followed the industry since 2009 from a vantage point, as executive director of the Finnanimation association. The association was founded to promote the internationalization of the Finnish animation industry.

“The association is no longer needed in the same way as before. Since 2017, Nordic cooperation has been essential. Asia and North America are bigger animation markets than Europe. We try to be seen together better, because in Asia we are grouped together anyway.”

That’s why Vähäkylä wrote a book about animation in the Nordic countries and not just Finland. He hopes that the work will find readers, especially in Asia.

Liisa Vähäkylä: Nordic Animation – Balancing the East and the West. CRC Press. 232 pp.