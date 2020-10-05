From the first episode of Primal, developed by the French studio La Cachette ( Mune, Love, Death and Robots), the viewer is immersed in the harsh reality: the family of Spear, the prehistoric hunter, is devoured by a group of ceratosaurs (yes, the narration is based on an anachronism, the contemporaneity of men and dinosaurs). But far from holding a grudge against all the saurians, he defends a tyrannosaur mother and her young, whose same attackers make their dinner. An improbable mutualism (1) is born, based on the need to face a hostile nature, which will turn into friendship.

The universe of the series, its violence as its raw aestheticism owe as much to the mangaka Osamu Tezuka ( Astro boy) than to illustrator Frank Frazetta ( Conan). By exploring the animality of the human (or the humanity of the animal), he holds up a mirror to modern man. What if the inevitability of death gave us back a taste for simple things?

You can compare Spear to a prehistoric Conan. Is it a reference to “pulps” (2), especially the stories written by Howard?

Genndy Tartakovsky Yes. It comes down to the way the stories are structured. The scenes are independent, there is not a lot of dialogue: Conan walks in the desert, he fights against a fantastic creature, he enters an abandoned city… I remember not being able to drop out, to be captivated . When I decided to do a series for adults of Primal (at the beginning, he was considering a cartoon for children! – Editor’s note), I told myself that it was the perfect cut.

What was your intention, to show nature in its wildest?

Genndy Tartakovsky. Take the example of the animal documentary. You see a cute baby seal, and a polar bear walks up. For the polar bear, there is no alternative, it must feed. That’s life, there is no bad guy, no good guy. This is what opens up a panel of interesting situations to deal with. So yes, from time to time a real monster appears, and there we know that there is going to be blood …

On television, there is no more time to breathe.

You say that the current animation is “an attack on the senses”. Is that why you wanted to slow down?

Genndy Tartakovsky Yes. On television, there is no more time to breathe. We always have the impression that they are afraid that we turn off or change the channel. In any good movie or series, there is a flow, dead times, breaths to reflect on what you just saw. When I started, I had to go fast, very quickly, put a lot of things in the image. I thought, “Why am I in such a hurry? People see the pictures, maybe understand them, but don’t feel anything. So, with Samurai Jack, I started to slow down to give the spectators a chance to make history. Primal is a continuation of this approach. And, as there are no dialogues, that leaves so much room for sounds, for music, to create a real atmosphere, an immersive experience.

You worked on the development of Primal with a French animation studio, La Cachette. Why them particularly?

Genndy Tartakovsky Because they are good! With the absence of dialogue, I needed the animation to be taken to a new level, far beyond what I had done so far. I had seen some of the productions they had done, and I contacted them. I sent them an animatic (the step that follows the storyboard, the first “raw” animation, allowing to visualize the rhythm and the duration of the scenes – Editor’s note), and they quickly got the point. As soon as I saw their first animations, I was blown away. The level in France is very high, especially for 2D animation. We respect the French a lot in the industry, they have an appetite for drawing, they don’t only learn graphic animation on the computer. You have real talents at home.

Is the result gross enough for you? This is what you said to seek …

Genndy Tartakovsky It’s rough, but it’s beautiful; it’s wild, but it brings emotions. We always come back to the title, the return to the primitive. It sounds simple, but by adding layers of detail, you achieve a depth that serves the story.

You started your career with children’s cartoons for Cartoon Network (Dexter’s Lab, the Powerpuff Girls). Adult Swim was a natural outlet for more mature production (3) like Primal?

Genndy Tartakovsky Of course. Until a few years ago, it was difficult to offer animation for adults, but with streaming channels, VOD platforms, it has become more common. Rick and Morty or Bojack Horseman shake things up. We no longer have to confine ourselves to comedy, we can do action, drama, horror …