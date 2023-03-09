On March 13, the winners of the Awards will be announced Oscar 2023 in it dolby theater of hollywood and, as far as animated pieces are concerned, five films have been nominated to compete in their category. Let’s review here the candidates and the possibilities they have.

“Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro

Count with one Golden Globe for best animated film and is the great favorite. With the plot of the tape known to all, this new version is a work of art of stop motion animation. This version has the address in addition to Mark Gustafsona specialist in this technique who has shorts like “Mr.Resistor” (1994), “Bride of resist” (1997) or “Joe Blow” (2004).

“turning red”

This film of pixar is another of the nominees oscar. The plot centers on the experiences of Meilin Leea teenager who lives in Toronto in the first decade of the 2000s. Everything is normal until he wakes up as a red panda, an animal he turns into whenever he feels strong emotions. It is an interesting metaphor for the emotional changes in adolescence.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Yet another sequel to one of the most charismatic characters from “Shrek”starring Antonio Banderas and produced by DreamWorks Animation. There is little doubt that, due to his transcendence, he will be a tough adversary in the fight for the statuette due to the success it enjoys.

“Marcel the shell with shoes on”

It is a stop motion documentary feature that has surprised the public. It is directed by dean fleischer and based on a series of shorts with the same name, which were also written by the aforementioned director.

“The Sea Monster”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PE-IGQCsPo

For the second time a film is nominated for Netflix. The story is about a fearless girl and a famous monster hunter, who join forces to find a powerful beast.

Where to watch nominated animated movies streaming?

The tapes can be enjoyed through Netflix and sometimes for Disney+as is the case with “turning red” of pixar. Besides, “Marcel the shell with shoes on” can be enjoyed through FuboTV and Apple TV.