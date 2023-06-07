Amazon and Rovio have announced a new animated TV series based on the popular mobile game Angry Birds.

Angry Birds: Mystery Island will follow the escapades of three new hatchlings – Mia, Rosie, and Buddy. There is also a new foreign-exchange piglet, and his name is the rather brilliant Hamylton.

According to a press release, these four “rambunctious tweens” receive an all expenses paid island getaway, but of course things are not going to go to plan. Rather than landing where they intended, they instead get unceremoniously catapulted onto an “uncharted island” (where I assume they will meet Nathan Drake).

Here’s Ian playing the The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR game, Under Pressure.

Mia, Rosie, Buddy and Hamylton will then have to work together to survive the island and make their way back home. There is also the promise of island mysteries, unexplained phenomena and exotic smells.

I am essentially picturing an avian version of Lost meets Lord of the Flies. If our four heroes don’t make it off the island and immediately announce they “have to go back”, then the Angry Birds: Mystery Island team will have missed a trick.

Speaking of Lost, Dominic Monaghan – who played Charlie Pace on JJ Abrams’ television show – will also star in Angry Birds: Mystery Island (although which character remains to be seen). He will be joined by Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kate Micucci (Scooby-Doo!) and Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live).

“The Angry Birds captivated people of all ages and became a global phenomenon with the debut of their first game, and their cultural presence has remained steadfast,” said Amazon Studios’ head of animation Melissa Wolfe. “We are excited by the opportunity to expand the Hatchlings’ world into a family series for our global customers to enjoy even more stories around these beloved birds.”

Meanwhile, head writer and executive producer Eric Rogers (Futurama) called Angry Birds: Mystery Island the highlight of his career, stating this will be a series full of “comedy, heart… binge-worthy mystery [and] laugh-out-loud moments”.

Angry Birds: Mystery Island joins other upcoming Amazon video game adaptations such as God of War and Fallout. We still don’t have a release date for Mystery Island, but have been assured we will hear more “in the near future”.