Last December theAnimate from Ikebukuro had announced the temporary closure for a restructuring that would lead it to become the largest anime themed store in the world.

These days theAnimation Business Journal announced the date for the reopening of this huge store in the Tokyo district: March 16, 2023. The store will be built in the same place as the previous one, the former Ikebukuro Public Health Center, but this time it will be able to count on ten floors. In addition to official merchandise, it will be possible to find interactive experiences and services. One floor will be dedicated to events, there will be space for a projection room, for exhibitions and even for a café. Below we can see two promotional videos.





Source: Animation Business Journal Street Anime News Network