One of these cases has to do with the first episode, where there is a sketch with Pinky and the Brain. This has the title ‘Mice and Memes’. The original scene shows good old Pinky taking off a bathrobe.

That is while he is talking to the Brain and can be seen in the video that accompanies this note. That’s relative to the original version that’s available on Hulu from Animaniacs.

What happens is that Pinky in this skit makes a statement that he will do whatever the Brain says but as long as it’s ‘tasty and according to its character’.

His interlocutor shuts him up later. This changes in the version for Latin America where the cut is too evident.

It can only be heard that Pinky says ‘very good brain’ and does not appear when it comes to take off the robe. His comment and the previous action can be taken as something ‘suggestive’ in Animaniacs.

So those responsible for the Latin American broadcast decided to make a fit to avoid any complaint.

This is not the only case of modifying the content of the series that borders on censorship. There are reports of a few more changes.

I don’t know if you noticed, but at the premiere of Animaniacs 2020 on Cartoon Network Latin America, there was a little censorship that I don’t know if you managed to notice pic.twitter.com/UMMDPx6mBl — ßoniMaxi (@ElBoniMaxi) May 9, 2023

Some of them are political in nature, such as when the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, appears, or when Nicolás Maduro, the current president of Venezuela, enters the scene.

Although the jokes related to him are still present, they are “softened” with respect to the originals in English. Since ever Animaniacs It has been a cartoon that stood out for being irreverent, so it is not surprising that there was content like this.

Unfortunately, the series’ return was somewhat brief, as the final season had its US premiere in February 2023.

Despite the above, this new wave of episodes managed to attract the attention of the fans of yesteryear and got new ones.

So it cannot be ruled out that in the future the series will be reborn again. For the time being, it is best to enjoy it through the platforms where this content is available.

