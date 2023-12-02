Animals | “You can’t get a drug from a pharmacy that compares to messing with horses,” says javelin legend Aki Parviainen about his life change

Aki Parviainen takes Mas Cara back to the stable after a training run at his home place in Tohmajärvi.

“You can’t get a drug from a pharmacy that compares to messing with horses,” says 1999 javelin world champion Aki Parviainen. Injuries ended his racing career, although he still wanted to continue. Parviainen had a seven-year struggle against the insurance company.

Danger of drowning

Aki Parviainen was a javelin thrower over 90 meters, but in his new hobby he considers himself only a 60 meter thrower. That is, if the species were compared in terms of javelin meters.

“This is a long-term job. I’m just getting started,” says 49-year-old Parviainen while harnessing the warmblood horse Mas Cara in his stable at Luostarinvaara in Tuupovaara.