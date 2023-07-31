Animals | Wolves killed almost 30 sheep in Tohmajärvi

The sheep farm has a predator fence, and according to the police, the protection measures for the sheep have been in order. It is not yet clear how the wolves got into the enclosure.

Wolves got into the sheep pen on Sunday in Tohmajärvi in ​​North Karelia and killed 26 ewes, i.e. female sheep. The police inform STT about the matter. In addition, the farm, Sirola sheep farm, told about it in its Facebook post on Sunday.

Sirola’s condition tells in his publicationthat 26 dead ewes were found in the enclosure on Sunday morning.

“Furthermore, one ewe was euthanized and so far six have been treated for bite marks,” the farm writes.

The report came to the police on Sunday around 12:30 in the afternoon. The Game Management Association has confirmed based on the tracks that the animal that attacked the enclosure was a wolf.

The sheep farm has a predator fence, and according to the police, the protection measures for the sheep have been in order. The research will find out how the wolves got into the enclosure. According to the Sirola sheep farm, there has been more than one wolf.

“The ewes were in a 7-wire, well-maintained and striking sheep fence, from which the yard of the nearest house is about 100 meters away,” writes the farm.

The police are examining possible further measures with the Finnish Game Agency.