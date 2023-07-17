Monday, July 17, 2023
Animals | Wild dogs threatened pets in Imatra, the police urge caution

July 17, 2023
in World Europe
Animals | Wild dogs threatened pets in Imatra, the police urge caution

The wild dogs that come across the border at regular intervals may spread diseases, so you should not go near them.

In Imatra there is a pack of wild dogs that have behaved threateningly towards pets. Observations of a pack of five dogs that probably came from Russia have been made at least in Kupari and Rajapatsaa neighborhoods.

Inspector Markus Purtanen According to the police in Southeast Finland, the dogs have not attacked people or behaved aggressively towards people. However, he urges to use relevant common sense with wild animals for the very reason that they can spread various diseases.

“State borders don’t apply to animals, and wild dogs have a large territory. It may be that they are no longer on Finland’s side”, says Purtanen.

According to Purtanen, wild dog visits are quite common near the border. He wonders if the threshold for reporting dogs is lower in a built-up area than if they stay far from settlements.

For pets, wild dogs can be really dangerous. Even now, the Southeastern Finland police have received reports from pet owners who have reported attacks by wild dogs on their pets.

The wild dog pack of Imatra was previously reported News year and Over. According to them, wild dogs probably mauled the cat to death in Imatra during the night between Sunday and Monday.

