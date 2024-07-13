Animals | “What the hell, there’s a parrot here in the Park” – A regular guest of the Naantali store amazes passers-by

Animals|K-Market Naantali has a special regular guest. A parrot called Jaako delights visitors and employees in the store.

When Hanne-Marie Nurmi stopped by K-market in Naantali on Friday afternoon, he came across a rather surprising sight.

There was a parrot pecking on top of the advertising stand in the store’s air cupboard.

Nurmi from Turku, who came to Naantali to boat, found the encounter amusing.

“We just thought, what the hell, there’s a parrot here in the Park.”

Nurmi jokes that he didn’t notice any pirates in the store or in the surrounding area.

When Nurmi’s party had finished their short shopping, the parrot had already left the store.

“ Papukaija and its owners are regular visitors to the store.

Naantali K-market confirms to HS that the parrot actually visited the store on Friday.

It didn’t find it there alone: ​​the parrot and its owners are regular visitors to the store.

When a parrot waits for its friend politely in the store’s hallway, it is comparable to other pets, such as dogs, HS is told.

The parrot was well-behaved and calm and did not, for example, talk or otherwise disturb the shopping trip, Nurmi confirms.

On the contrary – encountering a rarer pet in an everyday place put him in a good mood.

Dealer Jussi Hyvätin the bird is called Jaako in the shop. He also thinks that Jaakko is very well-behaved.

“It doesn’t talk terribly, but sometimes it screams something.”

Many customers stop by the wind cabinet to take pictures and talk to the bird. This often happens, especially in the summer, when tourists come to the town.

“Usually, when it’s quieter, the employees also go to Jaako’s place. It worsens work efficiency, but I forgive it,” Hyvätti jokes.

Hyvätti has not heard of other shops where a parrot is a regular guest. He doesn’t mind Jaako’s visit as long as it stays in the cupboard. The shopkeeper doesn’t want winged guests at the bottle counter.