Animals | Video obtained by STT: In the cave dog tendency tests, dogs face off against foxes

The video summary received from STT’s organization shows how dogs are put in cramped corridor formations, where a live fox is waiting for them.

Cave hunting dogs is tested in Finland under questionable conditions, which can cause injuries to both the dogs and the foxes used in the experiments. This is evident from the video summary STT received from the Right to Animals organization (OE).

In the experiments, dogs are placed in tight corridor formations where a live fox is waiting for them. Fighting situations arise between dogs and foxes, even though it is prohibited by the rules of the Kennel Club.

According to the organization, the videos were filmed secretly during aptitude tests for cave dogs in Vihti and Mynämäe in the fall of 2022. The Mynämäki test was organized by the Dachshund Club of the Turku Region, the Dachshunds of Western Uusimaa in Vihti and the Fox Terriers of Finland.

Finnish Fox Terriers is a breed association of the Kennel Club. Both dachshund associations are members of the Finnish Dachshund Association, which is a breed association of the Kennel Club.

The video shows situations from Mynämäki’s experiment where a dog and a fox have come into contact with each other. The cameras do not film inside the cave, but for example when the dog is pulled out, you can see how it is caught by the fox. From the conversations heard in the video, it appears that people are aware of fighting situations. Let’s talk about how a dog gets a tooth or find out what injuries the dog has.

The video of Vihti’s experiment does not show any encounters, but the dog pushed into the cave screams so that the sound of the video breaks. The video compilation is as a whole available on the website of the Right to Animals organization.

STT showed for experts in the field of video. According to them, the law may be broken in some situations.

“From my point of view, there are reasons to suspect that animal protection regulations have been violated in several places,” says a special expert with a police background at SEY Finland’s animal protection organization Toni Lahtinen.

Encounter situations can be compared to dog fights. Animal trainer and veterinarian Anna-Mari Olbricht says after watching the video:

“After all, it’s an animal fight if animals fight. And yes, there were several of those clashes in the videos,” he says.

“I am of the opinion that this is no longer a hobby of today, and it should not be a test form.”

Olbricht is a member of the advisory board for the welfare of companion and hobby animals, which deals, among other things, with the cave dog hobby.

Finnish Dachshund Association Chairman of the Board Timo Mäkelä considers it possible that the law may be broken in the situations shown in the videos.

“Of course, if that’s exactly what happened, that the fox was in pain, that’s clear,” Mäkelä says after seeing the videos.

The Dachshund Association plans to find out what happened. Mäkelä emphasizes that the association condemns all activities where animals are caused pain contrary to the Animal Welfare Act.

The organizers agreed to comment on the events of the video only by email. The Dachshund Club of the Turku Region admits that in the Mynämä test, the dog and the fox were allowed to meet against the rules.

“We apologize for what happened, unfortunately the chief judge was completely unable to prevent contact between the dog and the fox in the Mynämäki test.”

In the case of Vihti’s test, the videos do not show encounters and do not discuss such encounters. The organizers say that the fox and the dog could not catch each other in the test. The Dachshunds of Western Uusimaa and the Fox Terriers of Finland answered that they consider the dog’s vocalization in the video to be normal and that in their opinion it indicates enthusiasm.

The Right to Animals organization has made a request to the police to investigate the events in the videos.

“We ask the police to investigate whether the cases have caused unnecessary suffering to animals, both for foxes and dogs. In addition, we ask to investigate the responsibility of the veterinarian and the organizer of the event, as well as the legality of the fox holdings”, the organization’s communications officer Kristo Muurimaa tells STT.