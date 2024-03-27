Animals | Two snow leopards moved to Korkeasaari

Two young snow leopards arrived in Korkeasaari from Switzerland. They now enjoy themselves best on the roof of their shelter's cave, from where they can observe the surroundings.

To Korkeasaari two young snow leopards have arrived, the zoo informs.

The soon-to-be-two-year-old snow leopard sisters came to Helsinki from Basel Zoo in Switzerland.

They were moved from their home garden at the age when adult puppies leave their mothers in the wild. According to the release, the siblings have a good time with each other, so they share common spaces on Korkeasaari.

I'm moving the goal is to preserve the genetic diversity of the breeding stock. The zoo is looking for suitable breeding partners for the snow leopards, but since some of the family lines are already well represented, not all snow leopards need to breed.

The young females of Korkeasaari are currently not interested in puppies.

The new arrivals are now best at the back of the shelter on the roof of the cave, from where it is safe to observe the surroundings.

“The shelter is still an exciting place, but the snow leopards trust the caretakers. Identification of individuals is initially facilitated by the color markings, which are sprayed on the nape of the neck when leaving and which wear off in a couple of weeks,” says the animal keeper. Jonne Stenroth in the bulletin.

Snow leopard Taruna explores her new home.

Korkeasaari the previous snow leopard was a six-year-old male, who was hoped to be the mate of a female of the same age at the Ähtäri Zoo.

The male moved to Ähtäri in January, and the couple has already cautiously gotten to know each other, although the animals still spend time in different shelters.

The conservation program of European zoos for the snow leopard was started in Korkeasaari, and the reproduction success of the species has been top-notch, since more than a hundred cubs have been born since the 1960s.

Most of the snow leopards in the world's zoos are somehow related to the spotted furs that lived in Korkeasaari.