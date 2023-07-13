Animals | Two birds sneaked into St. Henry’s Cathedral

Helsinki’s animal rescue unit had a busier day than usual on Thursday, the rescue agency says. Among other things, two birds sneaked into St. Henry’s Cathedral.

Saint Henry’s Cathedral had two uninvited guests late Thursday afternoon.

The Helsinki Rescue Service received information about a seagull and a magpie that had slipped into the interior of the cathedral around four-thirty in the afternoon.

“Now we are wondering and thinking about how to get them out, because the space is considerably high,” said the fire marshal on duty Janne Taskinen From the Helsinki Rescue Service.

At half past six on Thursday evening, the situation was still unfinished, as the animal rescue unit had had a busier day than usual. For example, the unit was called to the Hietaniemi cemetery to help a goose with a leg, Taskinen said.

He thought the abundance of notifications was due to the fact that the city has had more people than usual on Thursday, observing their surroundings.