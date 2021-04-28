The sea ​​cow The baby was so sick that they put a float on it so that it would come to the surface to breathe. Others were not so lucky: these docile sea ​​mammals from Florida are dying at an unprecedented rate and there are not enough “Beds“to serve them.

When she was rescued in mid-April, the two-year-old was suffering from severe poisoning from Brentoxins, produced by the red tide or algae bloom that contaminate some Florida bodies of water and affect the nervous system of animals.

“I was completely unconscious,” recalls Molly Lippincott, manager of the Tampa Zoo Animal Care at Lowry, showing a video on her phone of Lativa, as she was later christened, with her head resting on a float.

Red tides caused by human use of fertilizers, loss of food in their natural habitat and collisions with boats are the main causes of manatee deaths. . EFE / Ana Mengotti

Now she breathes alone, but is still closely watched in an intensive care tank next to the manatee Bellisima, who was found malnourished and seriously injured by a boat.

The causes

Red tide caused by human use of fertilizers, loss of food in their habitat, and collisions with boats are among the leading causes of manatee deaths.

And, this year, the numbers have skyrocketed. From January 1 to April 16 they have been found 674 manatees dead in Florida waters, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWS).

It is practically triple deaths manatees that were recorded during the same period in each of the previous five years.

When Lativa and Bellisima improve, they will go to the recovery pools, where a score of convalescent manatees are fed lettuce and cared for until they return to their habitat.

There are five manatee hospitals in Florida. The one in Tampa is one of the three largest and has three intensive care tanks, the floor of which can be raised to treat the animals.

But this year’s mortality has all five centers almost at capacity.

The veterinarians “they are trying to distribute manatees so that intensive care facilities can be released, “says veterinarian Cynthia Stringfield, vice president of Animal Health, Conservation and Education at the Zoo.

“But right now it’s a juggling act trying to make room for everyone,” he adds. “We are all almost full.”

Manatees, distant cousins ​​of elephantsThey are gentle, warm-water giants who continually graze on seafloor algae and live in shallow waters because they need to surface frequently to breathe.

Typically, the increased mortality of these tame herbivores is due to collisions with speedboats and jet skis that go very fast in shallow waters.

“When a manatee comes out to breathe, that’s when it’s usually hit by a boat,” says Lippincott.

In the recovery pools at the zoo, everyone has scars: a straight line when the injury is caused by the keel; several parallel lines when produced by the propellant.

“They move very slowly. They sail at about 8 kilometers per hour, so they don’t have time to get away from the boats. We need people to slow down when they are in shallow water,” asks Lippincott.

Florida does not require a boating license. Captains only have to complete a course that doesn’t include a lot of additional wildlife education. And tourists who rent boats often don’t even know what a manatee is.

The manatee population in Florida is estimated to be around 7,000 copies.

One of the manatees trapped in the mud, after the ebb of the tide in Sarasota Bay, Florida. / Facebook

The east coast, more dangerous



The excess deaths this year are concentrated in the east coast of florida and it seems to be due to the disappearance of seagrass, which does not get sunlight due to the bloom of algae, produced by the fertilizers and wastewater.

Last month, the FWS reported that the alarming situation was described as a “Unusual Death Event “ (UME), which unlocked funding for a federal investigation.

An EMU is defined as “a significant death of any population of marine mammals and requires an immediate response,” according to the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Many of these “sea cows” have been found in a state of malnutrition in the central and southern Atlantic coast of Florida.

To further complicate matters, this month a breach in an old phosphate plant on the opposite coast of Florida it dumped thousands of gallons of sewage into Tampa Bay.

“We are not yet seeing the effects of that, but we are concerned that it is an emerging problem,” says Stringfield.

In May 2017, shortly after former President Donald Trump took office, federal authorities reclassified manatees from the species into endangered species, which lowered their protections.

AFP