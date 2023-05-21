Home page World

After the severe flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy, culprits are being sought – and probably found in the animal kingdom.

Bologna – Several people have died in the extreme floods in northern Italy. Over 10,000 residents in the affected areas of the Emilia-Romagna region were evacuated and around a hundred serious landslides were reported. In addition, the Formula 1 race planned for Sunday (May 21) in Imola was canceled.

According to information, between last Tuesday (May 16) and the following Wednesday alone AFP 21 rivers burst their banks, 36 towns and communities were flooded. A total of 48 local governments in Italy reported landslides. “In 30 seconds the water rose by one and a half meters, we ran up the stairs and the water ran behind us,” a resident told the Deutsche Welle.

Floods in Italy: Search for causes in the animal kingdom

But how could it come to such extreme floods in northern Italy that no one had expected? Various Italian media reports according to this, in addition to the unusually heavy rainfall, some animals are said to have made their contribution to the disaster. Because many rivers in the region are secured with dams made of earth walls, which are intended to protect against flooding.

In addition to badgers and red foxes, porcupines would also frequently use these dams to create their underground burrow systems. Porcupines in particular create highly branched and long tunnels in their burrows, which influences the stability of the dams. One came to this conclusion study by researchers from Italy and the USA, who investigated the causes of dike breaches in the Modena region in 2014.

Italy: The porcupine risk factor for flooding has been known for a long time

The authors conclude that the bank collapse was due to the behavior of wildlife such as porcupines, badgers and red foxes. These animals migrate from the mountains to the plains due to land use by humans and climatic changes. For them, the embankments are “ideal places to dig their caves”. The 2015 study also makes it clear that the phenomenon is an “emerging problem that is likely to cause further flooding in Italy”.

In this respect, it is not surprising that the porcupines are also suspected to be to blame for the current floods. According to a report by South Tyrol News The mayor of the affected town of Massa Lombarda, Daniele Bassi, also explained that, according to the first investigations, the dam break “could possibly have been caused by the burrows of the porcupines”.

Flood in Italy: Porcupines have to move

After the flood disaster in 2014, the dams in the region of Italy also began to be regularly checked for animal burrows. Hundreds of animal burrows were found, so the Emilia-Romagna region began to limit the number of animals digging burrows in the banks of the dams. Shooting quotas have been set for huntable animals such as foxes and badgers, but the strictly protected porcupines should only be caught and released away from the dams.

Loud South Tyrol News there was – similar to the wolf and bear debate in South Tyrol and Trentino – considerable resistance from environmental and animal rights activists. Thanks to the implementation of the shooting and capture plans, the risk of dam breaches in the province of Modena has been significantly reduced.

However, the main cause of the severe flooding in Italy is still the extreme weather conditions in the region. In particular, the ongoing low and the previous drought affect how much water the soil can absorb. Because “if the amount of rain falls for six months in 36 hours (…), no soil can stand it,” said the President of the Emilia-Romagna region, Stefano Bonaccini, to a local television station. (na/afp)