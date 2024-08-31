Animals | This is how the importer of Hau-Hau chews finds out the causes of the symptoms and decides on compensation

Animals|There have been rumors circulating on social media that dogs have also developed symptoms from other Hau-Hau products. The importer has seen no indication of this.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Prima Pet Premium investigates possible quality defects in Hau-Hau Champion chews. The suspicions are directed at the cowhide rolls made in China. Symptoms are e.g. howling, restlessness and vomiting, some required a visit to the vet. The recall concerned thousands of chewing gum bags, compensation negotiations will begin if necessary.

Whoah Whoah Prima Pet Premium, the importer of Champion chews, will decide on possible compensation payments to dog owners after the laboratory tests on the chews are completed, says the company’s CEO Timo Pärssinen.

“It takes two to three weeks to get answers,” says Pärssinen.

Suspicious bites are tested for toxins, molds and heavy metals and much more. The test package is so extensive that only some of the tests can be done in Finland. The rest is done elsewhere in Europe, says Pärssinen.

“In my opinion, the worst option would be for the results of the tests to remain unclear. It would be better to either find the cause of a possible quality defect or to be able to say that everything in the products has been fine and the cause of the symptoms is someone else after all,” says Pärssinen.

If the laboratory tests show that there has been a defect in the products that can explain the dogs’ symptoms, Prima Pet Premium will contact all dog owners who have complained about the symptoms for compensation.

Typical reimbursements could be veterinary fees, says Pärssinen.

Fine Based on the contacts received by Pet Premium this week, the suspicions have focused on light rolls made of cowhide. It is a batch made in China that arrived at Prima Pet Premium’s warehouse in the last week of July.

Light rollers have been suspected of causing neurological symptoms in dogs such as howling, whining, restless movement and urinating. Vomiting has also been mentioned as a common symptom. Some of the symptoms have required a visit to the veterinarian.

According to Pärssinen, the contacts between dog owners and veterinary clinics started on Monday evening. Withdrawal from the company announced on Wednesday. In the same context, other chewable bones made by the same Chinese factory and which arrived at Prima Pet Premium’s warehouse at the same time were also withdrawn from sale.

Withdrawal involving thousands of chewing gum bags in total. The luck in the accident, according to Pärssisen, was that the products only had time to be on store shelves for a short time and not all of them had even made it to the stores from the warehouse.

There have been hundreds of complaints about chewing gum this week. On Saturday, Pärssinen was unable to say how many of them concerned symptoms and vet visits. However, the majority have been requests for money back for a bag of chewing gum bought in a store or general inquiries about product safety.

Prima Pet Premium has not required the buyers of the chews to provide a receipt for the purchase, but for example a photo of the bag has sufficed. The company advises to dispose of the pulp in mixed waste.

In social there have been reports in the media that the dogs had symptoms from other Hau-Hau products than the chews. At least Chinese-made chicken and lamb sticks have received mentions.

“We have also received inquiries about chicken and sheep sticks. However, our complaint statistics do not indicate that they cause symptoms in dogs. Of course, we immediately react if doubts arise”, says Pärssinen.

There are also various speculations about the possible causes of the symptoms. Pärssinen will not comment on them until the laboratory tests are completed.

Prima Pet Premium sells around five million bags of chewing gum per year. The complaint percentage has been on average 0.002, or two parts per thousand, says Pärssinen.

The figure covers not only the possible symptoms of illness, but also, for example, defects in the shape and color of the bones, broken packaging and a satisfaction guarantee: if the dog does not like the bone, the product can be returned and the money refunded.

According to Pärssisen, the reclamation percentage of all the company’s products is slightly higher: five per thousand.

Prima Pet Premium oy is a pet food manufacturer, importer and wholesale company from Tampere, founded in 1999. The company’s turnover is around 49 million euros. The company has been part of the Czech since 2021 Vafo Group.