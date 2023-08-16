Animals | This is how Korkeasaari’s new arrival is: the little manuli gets “play fun”

Korkeasaari’s manulin puppy’s daily life at the moment largely consists of rest and frolic. If the cub survives the critical puppy stages, it will go to another zoo as an adult.

Previously in the summer Korkeasaari manulas faced to my family when they had their first child. Mimi and Arskas, the animals of the zoo, met for the first time during the spring estrus, and the result of the encounter is now pawing at their mother’s shelter.

The chances of seeing Korkeasaari’s new manuli newcomer are getting better all the time, because it starts spending more and more time outside. However, the mother is still reluctant to let the puppy out for a long time.

The animal keeper in charge of the Korkeasaari beast group Janne Stenroth says that the manul puppy goes in and out along the small stairs built for it.

According to Stenroth, the approximately 9-week-old puppy has developed tremendously in the last two weeks. It has started, among other things, to taste the food brought by the mother.

“The puppy’s legs have started to wear, and it has a lot of toys. Then it plays, for example, with the mother’s tail.”

Stenroth describes the puppy’s playful preoccupations as “headless excitement”. According to Stenroth, its everyday life seems to mainly consist of alternately rioting and resting.

Mwhat kind of species is manuli? It is certainly quite unknown to many Finns.

Very different compared to all other feline species, says Stenroth.

“Manuli has developed in really extreme conditions. It’s so über-fluffy.”

According to Stenroth, Manuli’s fur is denser than that of any other feline.

Manuli lives wild in the steppes of Central Asia, for example in China, Mongolia and Russia. In its natural habitats, winters are really cold. Due to the cold living conditions, manuli’s nose and ears are very small.

In addition, the manuli has its own style of movement, which is also rooted in the natural habitat of the species. The manuli move in jerks, says Stenroth. They quickly spin for some distance and then solidify completely in place.

“At that time, it is very difficult to separate the manul from its surroundings. It is a stone among stones.”

Manuli is therefore able to protect itself in open steppe areas with its appearance, because it looks like a stone when it stops. Because of that, it is sometimes difficult to spot them even in the Korkeasaari nursery.

“If you want to see a manulin puppy, you should be patient and spend time near the shelter. It’s worth watching which of the stones starts to move,” laughs Stenroth.

The parents of the Manuli puppy met for the first time in the spring. Although both were first timers, the mating was successful and the puppy was born.

Because According to Stenroth, manulis are “a truly solitary species”, Korkeasaari’s manuli cubs leave their mother’s den at around 8-12 months of age. Then both mother and offspring want their own territories.

“Manuli get stressed by the presence of another, and they don’t do well if they are kept together with their own partner.”

That’s why Korkeasaari’s two adult manulia also live separately from each other, except for the short estrus period.

It is not yet known whether Korkeasaari’s manuli cub will continue to the new zoo immediately after weaning, or whether it will wait for a transfer in the backyard of Kissalaakso. In any case, the departure is at some point ahead, because a place is being sought for the manuli in a zoo where a genetically suitable pair can be found for it.

Thereto until then, however, you would have to stay alive.

“Manuli’s immunity is worse than that of other small cats, and the puppy mortality is high. With this puppy, the first critical stage is over, but the next one is when the mother stops nursing.”

According to Stenroth, so far the first steps of a manulinpoika’s life have gone smoothly, but you can never be sure of what is to come.