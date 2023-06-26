Monday, June 26, 2023
Animals | There is no tricking the mosquito’s presence, it is called by the carbon dioxide of the breath and the smell of the skin

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 26, 2023
in World Europe
A blood meal in addition to its eyes, the searching mosquito relies on the sense of smell in its antennae and mandibles.

Human ice is called to us by both the carbon dioxide of the breath and the scent of the skin, which is a mixture of hundreds of volatile molecules.

The mosquito’s “nose” has evolved to stalk that mixture in a way that is difficult to fool, the US and Swedish researchers found.

Usually each olfactory neuron is specialized to receive only one type of molecule. In this way, the different smells are precisely differentiated.

However, the mosquito has two types of olfactory cells that produce receptors on its surface for two scent substances on the skin at the same time, the researchers say in Cell magazine.

The mosquito has therefore invested instead in the ability to distinguish, to detect the aroma mixture of the skin even if some of the receptors or cell types are broken.

Right the observation was not unheard of.

Clustering of different receptors has previously been found in some other insects as well as nematodes and some olfactory cells in mice.

Perhaps it is important for those species to sense a certain mixture of scents.

Published in Science in Nature 4/23

