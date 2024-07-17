Animals | There is a reward for the 6-year-olds who saved the injured Sasu horse – the girls were embarrassed by the incident

Animals|The cause of Sasu’s injury is still unclear, says the horse’s owner.

Helsinki The girls who reported the injury to the injured Sasu horse in Ruskeasu on Monday have been found, says the owner of the horse Julia Pananen.

Paananen “wanted” the girls on Facebook because he wanted to reward them for their clever actions.

The girls were quickly found, when the mother of another girl Kirsi Jännes read The story published by HS on the subject.

Helsinki Jännes says that he was with his 6-year-old daughter on Monday afternoon I’m moving and this best friend, the same age Astana with on a bike trip in Helsinki’s central park, when they stopped to look at the horses at the Ruskeasuo stables.

They quickly noticed that one horse’s leg was red for some reason. However, the horse was far from the trio and the sun reflected in such a way that it was not immediately clear what it was all about.

However, Jännes and the girls soon realized that the leg was covered in blood, which was literally sprayed from the horse’s left front leg.

“It was immediately clear to the girls that they now had to go get help or tell a nurse,” Jännes says on Wednesday.

Asta (left) and Siiri ran back after quickly going to report the injured horse.

Tendon says that he stayed behind to guard the bikes when the girls ran off to report the matter.

The horse’s caretakers initially went to see the condition of another horse matching the description, but did not see anything out of the ordinary.

The girls went again to report profuse bleeding, after which the nurses found the injured Sasu horse.

Help was called to the scene, but since Sasu’s bleeding could not be stopped, he was transported to the animal hospital in Viikki.

Sasu was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, and according to owner Julia Paananen, he is doing well considering the circumstances.

In autumn girls going to pre-school will be rewarded for their brisk activities.

“When Sasu gets better, the girls are welcome to get to know each other [Sasuun] and to ride horses as well”, says Paananen.

According to Kirsi Jännes, the girls have been embarrassed by the incident.

“When I read Hesar’s story to my daughter at the breakfast table, she was absolutely amazed. Neither of them probably quite understood this matter now,” says Jännes.

“The other one had gone to daycare today and I heard that he was the first to tell about this situation before he even had time to say tomorrow.”

Jännes says that he is proud of the girls, whom he describes as brisk, brave and active.

“They do work very well.”

Julia Pananen says that the cause of the accident is still unclear. According to Paananen, the puncture wound on Sasu’s leg is small in diameter, but very deep.

The shelter has been gone through once, but nothing sharp was found there that would explain the origin of the wound.

“Yes, we are still going through the shelter, but to this day we have not found a reason that what could have happened there.”