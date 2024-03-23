Animals | There is a place in the Turku archipelago where deer destroy “just about everything” – Nature sent a solution

There are hundreds of deer on the small island. The villagers hope that the appearance of wolves on the islands would bring balance to the situation.

On Kemiönsaari Wolves have appeared on the Rosala and Hiittist islands this winter, apparently for the first time in human memory. Sightings of three or four different wolves have been made on the islands.

The appearance of wolves in new places in southwestern Finland is not in itself a miraculous thing. The area is nowadays Finland's wolf concentration, where last spring there were an estimated 130–140 wolves in the area of ​​23 wolf territories. During the year, the number is thought to have increased even more.

The appearance of wolves on the islands was reported earlier Svenska Yleinterviewed by Riistakeskus Varsinais-Suomen vs. game manager Jörgen Hermansson thinks that the wolves that arrived on the islands are probably young wolves that left their pack this spring.

Wolves are excellent swimmers.

of the islands the presence of wolves causes conflicting feelings among residents. On the one hand, it causes concern for children and pets, on the other hand, the islanders, who are used to watching nature, regard wolves with curiosity.

Headmaster of the Swedish-language elementary school Hitis-Rosala skola Sanna Järf says that the presence of wolves on the islands does not really affect the school's activities.

“The children are in a group and make noise. Our school is located in the middle of the village and the school day is in the middle of a bright day. Small schoolchildren have their own, fenced yard. We still regularly go for walks in the village, some of the longer forest trips may not be done now.”

Järf says that wolves have become an everyday topic of conversation on the islands.

“I don't think anyone particularly likes the situation, but there is no panic here either. It seems that some city dwellers have a bigger problem than those of us who live here. Islanders understand the law of nature's balance. We have too many deer here that destroy everything. Now nature takes care of it with the help of wolves.”

Hittite and the main islands of Rosala form an oblong entity about two by ten kilometers in size. The islands separated by a narrow strait are connected to each other and the islands can be driven from end to end along the same highway. According to the islanders, you can see dozens of deer during the trip.

Living on the island of Rosala Daniel Wilson found wolf tracks fifty meters from the corner of his house.

“It still doesn't bother me personally that wolves have come here. We have such a shockingly large population of white-tailed deer that it would be strange if wolves couldn't find it here. There are several hundred white-tailed deer in an area this size.”

Wilson describes, the villagers are completely fed up with deer. All plantations on the islands have had to be fenced or caged with sturdy materials so that they could be free from ungulates.

“Deer are hunted a lot, but despite that, they just multiply so enormously. We have a suitable climate for them here, i.e. really mild winters with little snow, and the type of forest where they thrive.”

Wilson says that there has also been a wolf pack in the middle of Kemiönsaari for a long time, thanks to which the deer have also moved more to the archipelago. Now the herds of deer, which have grown into a nuisance, have attracted the wolves after them.

“A few wolves don't have much time to eat now, but maybe they can get the deer moving and get them to move somewhere. We will see.”