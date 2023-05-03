Animals | The wolf that was banished in Mustasaari came back

The wolf that returned to the area had moved in the yards of the houses before its expulsion.

from Björköby In Mustasaari on Tuesday deportee the wolf returned on Tuesday evening, the police informs. The wolf had moved in the yards of the houses before its expulsion.

No new sightings of the wolf have been made since the return.

The police say that the big game rescue service is ready to continue measures if new observations are made. There is currently no active activity in the area.

Wolf sightings in the vicinity of the settlement are asked to be reported to the emergency number 112.