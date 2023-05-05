Animals | The wolf that roamed Mustasaari has been killed

The wolf had been expelled several times in the last few days, but it had always returned.

in Björköby In Mustasaari, the wolf that was roaming in the yards of housing estates and private houses has been euthanized, informs the Ostrobothnia Police Department.

The wolf had been chased away several times in the last few days, but it had always returned. It was first expelled on Tuesday, but it returned to the area the very same evening.

The wolf was killed on an island called Slåttskäret on Friday at 1 p.m. The wolf’s carcass is sent to the Food Agency for examination.