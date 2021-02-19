Animals The United States succeeded in cloning the black-footed thrush – a species so endangered that it has been given an experimental coronary vaccine

Black-footed thrushes are so rare that about 120 individuals were given an experimental coronavirus vaccine last summer, the U.S. channel CNN reports.

Researchers have succeeded in cloning a black-footed killer classified as highly endangered in the United States. This is the first time a North American endangered animal has been cloned in the United States, according to Reuters and British Broadcasting BBC.

The Black-footed Hiller, born on December 10, was named Elizabeth Ann. It was cloned using DNA from an individual named Willa, who has been frozen since 1988.

Black-footed hunters were once thought to be already extinct until they were found in Wyoming in 1981. The International Union for Conservation of Nature reviews According to some hundreds of adult black-footed boars live in the wild.

Attempts are being made to clone more hillers to promote the conservation of the species.

Among other things, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the authority responsible for the protection of fish and wildlife in the United States, said on its Twitter account that the cloned individual will not be released into the wild but will remain at the Black-footed Hill Conservation Center in Colorado. The authority also published pictures and a video of the animal on its website.

The cloning involved researchers from Viagen Pets & Equine, which has previously cloned a przewalski horse, among other things, says the BBC. The Mongolian wild horse species became extinct in the wild in the 1960s.

To these animals black leggers are so rare that about 120 individuals were given an experimental coronavirus vaccine in Colorado last year, the U.S. Channel reported. CNN in December.

Likewise, a large number of coronavirus infections have been detected in minks during the corona pandemic, which is why Denmark ended up slaughtering all the country’s orchards last year.