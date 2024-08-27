Animals | The salmonella discovery resulted in the death of 18,000 chickens

Animals|Salmonella was found in chicken manure on the floor of a real Finnish chicken. The bacteria could have ended up there, for example, from mouse papayas.

An actual Finn Salmonella, which was discovered on the floor of the henhouse during self-monitoring, has caused the death of all 18,000 chickens in the henhouse. The chickens were slaughtered and taken away for disposal on Friday, and the chicken house is currently being gassed to kill bacteria. After that, it’s time for other intensive cleaning of the premises.

About the Salmonella discovery and the recall of chicken eggs the Food Agency announced on Monday and already on Friday egg packer Kieku oywhose owners and producers include a real Finnish farm. The recall applies to eggs sold in stores under the brands Kieku, Pirkka, K-Menu and Kotmaiais with the farm code 2FI220479.

From the farm salmonella was revealed in connection with the self-monitoring performed every 15 weeks, Kieku’s CEO Juha Lehto tells.

In practice, self-monitoring meant pawing around the hen house with plastic protectors on and taking samples of the manure stuck to the bottom of the protectors.

So far, salmonella has not been found anywhere else, i.e. not for example in chickens, eggs, feed, walls or soil outside the chicken house. However, samples have been taken from all of them, the laboratory analyzes of which are in progress, Lehto says.

“Until the analyzes are completed, it is not possible to say whether there is salmonella elsewhere or not. Preliminary, however, it seems that the bacterium was introduced to the chicken by, for example, a visit by a mouse. Papana got hold of the slipper, and there was salmonella in it, and after that, measures were taken to prevent the spread: the chickens were killed and taken away, and intensive cleaning of the chickens with disinfectants was started,” Lehto describes.

To chicken new residents can be taken in and egg production can start after all measures have been taken to prevent the spread of salmonella and the chicken premises have been found to be clean by samples and laboratory analyses.

The chicken coop in question has been a so-called free-range chicken coop, where the chickens are allowed to move freely inside the building.

Eggs sold as eggs from recreational hens are also included in the recall. Lehto explains this by fulfilling delivery contracts. Kieku has had a temporary shortage of eggs from domesticated hens, and then eggs from free-range chickens can also be packed into the cell.

“You can do that because free-range chicken eggs are more expensive than farm-raised chicken eggs,” says Lehto.

Salmonella discovery is above all the tragedy of one farm with the killing of chickens, additional work related to cleaning and waiting for a new start permit.

On the other hand, it has little effect on Kieku’s egg supply: 18,000 chickens is a lot for its owners, but not enough for Kieku. In total, Kieku has 19 owner-producers and more than fifty others whose eggs it packs. Kanoja Kieku’s entire group of producers has a total of about one million.