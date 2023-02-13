Animals | The runaway horse crawled for nine hours in a frozen ditch

The horse was rescued from the ditch with the help of a tractor, load cloths and fire rescuers from Kankaanpää and Pomarku.

Horse was rescued from an icy ditch on Kankaanpää Kaupintie on Sunday morning.

According to the horse’s owner, the animal had run away from its enclosure at around two in the morning. The owner had found the tired horse in the ditch after searching in the morning.

The alarm about the horse came to the emergency center at 9:33. At first, the rescue service had to pick away the soil from around the horse. In the end, the animal was removed from the climb with the help of a tractor, tarpaulins, and fire rescuers from Kankaanpää and Pomarku.

The rescue service announced at 11:44 that the horse has been lifted from the ditch and is doing well considering the conditions. So the animal had time to be in the ditch for approximately nine hours.

A veterinarian was there to check the horse and give it painkillers during the rescue operation. The horse walked away from the accident scene, tamed.