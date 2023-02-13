Monday, February 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Animals | The runaway horse crawled for nine hours in a frozen ditch

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in World Europe
0

The horse was rescued from the ditch with the help of a tractor, load cloths and fire rescuers from Kankaanpää and Pomarku.

Horse was rescued from an icy ditch on Kankaanpää Kaupintie on Sunday morning.

According to the horse’s owner, the animal had run away from its enclosure at around two in the morning. The owner had found the tired horse in the ditch after searching in the morning.

The alarm about the horse came to the emergency center at 9:33. At first, the rescue service had to pick away the soil from around the horse. In the end, the animal was removed from the climb with the help of a tractor, tarpaulins, and fire rescuers from Kankaanpää and Pomarku.

The rescue service announced at 11:44 that the horse has been lifted from the ditch and is doing well considering the conditions. So the animal had time to be in the ditch for approximately nine hours.

See also  CEO: get ready to go to Belém in 2025 - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

A veterinarian was there to check the horse and give it painkillers during the rescue operation. The horse walked away from the accident scene, tamed.

#Animals #runaway #horse #crawled #hours #frozen #ditch

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

New cold snap could be the coup de grace

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result