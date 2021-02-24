No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Animals The Rescue Department released a wreckage stuck in a fence in Maunula, Helsinki

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 24, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The animal unit of the Helsinki Rescue Department says on Facebook that the hare had licked the firefighter after his release.

Helsinki the animal unit of the rescue service released the wreckage trapped between the fence on Wednesday in Maunula.

The Rescue Department tells about it on Facebook.

The hare had been stuck on its sides in the middle of the fence.

“Maunula’s brownie had reached out to eat from the other side of the fence and a little too long,” Facebook says.

The publication reports that the hare had licked the firefighter after his release in gratitude for his release.

“Did you slip in his delights then? On the other hand, is there a hail of flavors or new eateries from another district? ”

All the same, the hail is now all right, the rescue department writes.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.