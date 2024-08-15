Animals | The puppy developed severe symptoms, the origin of which was a mystery – Then the owner’s suspicions arose

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Main ContentPlaceholder
Animals|The puppy developed worrisome symptoms from the replacement therapy medicine intended for menopause symptoms.
Viivi Pellinen HS
12 weeks old a miniature dachshund puppy was brought to the Fiskarsi veterinarian’s office last spring, when the pet’s owner was worried about the puppy’s well-being. The puppy’s vagina was noticeably swollen and there was a year of blood. In addition, the puppy seemed tired and apathetic.
#Animals #puppy #developed #severe #symptoms #origin #mystery #owners #suspicions #arose
Leave a Reply