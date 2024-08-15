Animals | The puppy developed severe symptoms, the origin of which was a mystery – Then the owner’s suspicions arose

Animals|The puppy developed worrisome symptoms from the replacement therapy medicine intended for menopause symptoms.

The puppy exposed to menopause medication was 12 weeks old. The miniature dachshund puppy’s vagina was very swollen.

Viivi Pellinen HS

15.8. 20:45

12 weeks old a miniature dachshund puppy was brought to the Fiskarsi veterinarian’s office last spring, when the pet’s owner was worried about the puppy’s well-being. The puppy’s vagina was noticeably swollen and there was a year of blood. In addition, the puppy seemed tired and apathetic.