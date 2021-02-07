Animals The priest compared the keeping of the animals to the concentration camp, the director of MTK was injured – when they met each other, there was talk of comfort and the kingdom of heaven

HS invited Juha Marttila, the chairman of MTK, which keeps the suckler cow farm, and Kari Kuula, the parish pastor from Kauniainen, for a joint interview. It immediately drifted into the spiritual depths.

The metropolitan area the parish journal Church and City published a priest and non-fiction writer on January 18th Kari Kuulan column, which was titled: The industrial use of animals is reminiscent of Satan’s destruction – the follower of Jesus cannot participate in the current abuse.

In his column, Kuula harshly criticized the intensive production of animals.

“If Jesus were born in a hectare of modern animals, he would change his plans right away. It is not the people who need a savior, but the animal beards in their concentration camps, ”he wrote, among other things.

MTK was shocked by the Confederation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers. According to MTK it “deeply offended” those working in livestock production.

The organization complained about Kuula to the Judicial Chapter. Chairman of MTK Juha Marttila said For the future of rural areas, that a rather exceptional measure was taken because otherwise the matter would have been left a “big stone in the shoe”.

The Church and the City removed the original column of the Ball from its pages, but on Tuesday the Church and the City published A new column from the ball titled “The Rivalry of the Christian Begins on a Plate – We must not subjugate sentient beings”.

Sows in maternity cages in Huittinen. Sows can be kept in pregnancy cages for several weeks.­

Henna and Juha Paija’s pig farm in Urjala received the Veterinary Association’s Animal Welfare Award 2018.­

The buzz has been floating in the sun for days. Marttila and Kuula have not talked to each other at all, and there has been little talk about animals.

HS called For a joint interview with Marttila and Kuula. In a world haunted by the corona epidemic, the Teams meeting was chosen as the meeting place. Marttila participated in it from MTK’s office on Simonkatu in Helsinki, Kuula from Tuomarila in Espoo.

Kuula is a vegetarian who works as the parish pastor of the Finnish congregation in Kauniainen, Marttila is a mixed eater who has a suckler cow farm in Simo.

Both are happy to meet each other. The conversation immediately drifts into the spiritual depths.

Marttila says that in his opinion, the second column of Kuula was steeper than the first.

Juha Marttila­

Marttila: It could be read that a breeder has no chance of entering the kingdom of heaven. Is this thing so black and white, it interests me now.

Ball: I really don’t have the idea that the celestial place opens up to justify the treatment of animals and not even based on how we treat each other. By the grace of Christ the salvation of heaven is attained.

Marttila: This gives myself comfort and hope. When I own that cattle and I try to take care of it as well as possible and secure its species-specific behavioral needs.

In Parsinaveta, the cows are attached to a duck, where they can only stand or lie down. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, 38 per cent of Finnish dairy cows, ie last year in asparagus pulls. It is recorded in the government program that the construction of new asparagus will be abandoned.­

The majority of calves are separated from their mothers very soon after birth. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, only a very small proportion of calves are with their mother for more than a week. The picture is from Helsingborg, Sweden.­

Ball: I have to say Juha that I am deeply touched that you see this as a spiritual issue and a Christian responsibility. I’m a little mute here.

Ball: In animal theology, it is thought that human history has lived through quite harsh situations, where survival has required the creation of many kinds of relationships with the animal kingdom. There have been production, utility and friend animals. It has been essential to human survival.

However, since animals are sentient beings, the hope would be that as human well-being, scientific knowledge, and abilities increase, we would gradually phase out the use of animals as food and switch to vegetarian food. In today’s Finland, this large-scale power generation is not necessary for our survival.

It is a noble job to produce food and also animal food. But today, we do not have the necessary need for such large-scale exploitation of animals.

Marttila: This connects to the sustainability discussion. No one can deny that such consumption of animal products cannot be tolerated by this ball. This is something that needs to be addressed responsibly, we need to be able to reverse the growth in global meat consumption.

But if we think nationally, the Finnish climate has a comparative advantage in producing food of animal origin. Here in the north, the fields grow mainly fodder crops and grass, which man cannot eat, but which the bovine bioreactor is able to convert into human food. If the consumption of animal products and the market in Finland were to disappear, agriculture would have a rather marginal role.

Marttila: Of course, we are aware of the risks associated with a reduction in the consumption of animal products and are actively working to increase the production of, for example, beans, peas and other protein crops. But at the moment it is the stuff of southern Finland, and the associated weather risks are quite high. Last summer, the bull bean crops went under the bench.

BallA: For me, this is a matter of principle. In the current situation, the sole purpose of animals is to produce goods for us. I take the view that, in these circumstances, we do not have the right to do so as has traditionally been thought.

MarttilaA: However, this is also a matter of survival, as is known, especially in the north. Animals have life insurance in terms of it’s life insurance.

From an ethical point of view, I strongly feel that me and people have been created as mixers. It is a good idea to have a reasonable amount of animal protein in your diet as well.

And yes, I raise animals with a good conscience, and I look at how colleagues from different production lines raise animals. There they put themselves in the league and all the time as research data accumulates, animal welfare is improved.

From your column, many ranchers regretted their minds. In agricultural circles, it was seen that now the church also turned its back.

Kari Kuula­

Ball: I admit that the text had failed in such a way that it should have been clarified who is being criticized. I didn’t realize it could be interpreted as an injection towards those working with animals. As I wrote myself, the gaze was on the consumer.

I’m sorry for the great indignation, what people have come. I also realize that the breeder is in such a different job than the rest of us. It is a work that is not brought but changed, and whose policies are not brought but changed.

Marttila: Thank you Kari for your beautiful and touching words.

Ball: And as for the position of the church, the church has no official position, of course. There are two schools within the church. The one I represent questions the fundamental right to use animals. It is a minority school. Your idea that man has the right to use animals is a majority school within the church.

Marttila: I’ve been thinking about this cultivating and keeping the theme from the perspective of the biblical texts, the writers really well to predict. They saw the growth of the power of mankind. After all, in those days, humanity was not a threat to the earth, to nature, to everything. But the writers of the biblical texts saw that man grows so strong that he will eventually be able to destroy the earth.

BallA: You are right that there is something prophetic in that passage of the Bible. Human well-being is tied to the ground. When we cultivate the land, we must gently treat it as a loan and leave it to future generations in as good condition as we received.

Marttila: Let’s try to live by this.

Ball: When will such jupakoita, they polarize both sides, and when you consider that one side of the leader is the story of a bad guy. I want to tell you that from my point of view, you are not the evil of the story. I fully understand that it is your job to defend farmers who feel that they have been hurt.

And it touches me that you are thinking about it from the perspective of a Christian person, not just from the point of view of lobbying. It moves us to the same side.

Marttila: Thank you Kari. In the same way, I hope I have not offended the minds with my own words and deeds.

Tiina Pullola, a specialist from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, also provided information on the article.