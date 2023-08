According to the police, the bear was not fully grown.

Bear wandered in residential areas in Kempele on Thursday evening. Several sightings were made of it in the vicinity of shopping center Zeppelin.

The police managed to scare the bear back into the forest. According to the police officers who saw the bear, it was not a full-grown individual.

Kempele is in North Ostrobothnia, about ten kilometers south of Oulu.