Animals | The photographer happened to take a photo of a bird species that had been previously observed more than 50 years ago

Animals|The species classified as endangered lives only on one of the islands of Papua New Guinea.

in Oceania In Papua New Guinea, a photographer accidentally took a picture of a ghost bird hawk (Accipiter princeps), which was last officially observed more than 50 years ago.

Photo taken by Tom Vierus said the World Wildlife Fund WWF in a statement that at first he didn’t even realize he had captured a rarely seen species.

The species classified as endangered lives only on one of the islands of Papua New Guinea. The International Union for Conservation of Nature estimates that there are between 2,500 and 10,000 adult phantom hawks in the wild.

Very little is known about the bird because it is rarely seen.