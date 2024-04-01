Animals | The number of wild hares has collapsed: Winter fur is downright dangerous for the animal

The wild hare population has declined in southern Finland by up to 70 percent since the end of the 1980s. The background is climate change and the strong spread of rust.

Wood hare is in trouble. The species has become increasingly rare, especially in southern Finland, where the population has declined strongly.

The related species rusakko, on the other hand, has greatly increased in abundance. The long-eared one that jumps around in the urban area today is very likely a ruffed grouse, not a hare.

In southern Finland, the wild hare population has decreased by up to 70 percent since 1989, when the game triangle counts were started, says a specialist researcher Andreas Lindén From the Natural Resources Center (Luke).

Size In Finland, the hare population has roughly halved during the same period, but the change levels off as you go north.

“In northern Finland, the wild hare population has remained stable for about 20 years,” says Lindén.

Based on a recent count, the wild hare population has decreased since last year in most parts of Finland, except for Lapland.

According to Lindén, the reasons behind the changes are unclear, but two strong candidates emerge: climate change and rust.

Climate change can be seen in Finland especially in the warming of winters and the shortening of the ice and snow cover in autumn and spring.

The lack of snow is even fatal for the hare, because its fur turns white in autumn when the days get shorter.

White fur in snowy terrain gives the hare an effective protection against predators. However, protective paint does not work when winters are delayed and snowless winters become more common.

A white hare in a black country is easy prey.

Species adapted to winter conditions are in trouble as the climate warms. The age of the white protective color also makes other animals vulnerable to beasts.

For example, grouse shows a clear connection between the amount of snow cover and stock development. Riekko is endangered and has retreated further and further north.

The ears of the hare are black-tipped and pointed upwards.

The hare's color changes with the seasons. The hare is brown in summer, white in winter.

Forest hare adaptation to the climate and habitats as well as the influence of animals and humans explains its success in the north.

The animal is light enough to not sink deep into the snow. Spreading the hind paw also makes carrying easier in the snow.

The change of protective color, on the other hand, enhances protection against predators. The main predator is the fox, whose food largely consists of hares.

Hares are tasty even for big game, says Lindén. The lynx especially likes to eat hares.

“However, large predators are probably not the main reason for the decline of hares.”

Rusakko has partially displaced the forest hare in southern Finland.

In competition from the living space, the plight of the hare may have also been aggravated by the clearly larger rutabaga. According to Lindén, it has increased in abundance at the same time as the wild hare population has declined.

There is no clearly demonstrated cause-and-effect relationship in Finland's conditions either. The species have their own habitats: the forest hare concentrates in forests, but the ruffed grouse thrives in fields and also near settlements.

Coloring helps Rusako to survive. Rusakko's grey-brown winter fur does not differ much from the coloring of the summer fur.

“The forest hare, on the other hand, is like night and day in summer and winter,” says Lindén.

Fact A hare or a hare? A wild hare is 50–60 centimeters long and weighs 2–4 kilograms. Rusakko is larger: 55–70 centimeters in length and 2–8 kilograms in weight.

In the summer the hare is brown, in the winter completely white. The wagtail is white throughout the year.

Rusakko is grey-brown on the back in summer and winter. The tail is longer than a hare and the top is black.

The hare's ears are black-tipped and pointed upwards.

Rusakko has long ears that, when turned forward, reach over the top of the muzzle.

