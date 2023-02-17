Animals | The new animal protection law is progressing in parliament, ritual slaughter is not about to be banned

The project, which failed in the last election period, will proceed to the vote of the plenary session in the parliament.

Parliamentary as expected, the agriculture and forestry committee removed the categorical ban on the ritual slaughter of animals from the proposal for the new animal protection law.

On Friday, the committee completed a report on the Animal Welfare Act, which would replace the current Animal Protection Act. The government proposed that as part of the law amendment, exceptional procedures for religious reasons would be prohibited. However, the Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee was ready to continue to allow bloodletting to begin before the animal has been properly stunned or killed.

“When the Constitutional Law Committee demands something by making a statement, it is normal practice in this house to do so”, chairman of the Agriculture and Forestry Committee Anne Kalmari (Central) said at the committee’s press conference.

He considered the matter insignificant in terms of scale in Finland, because not a single slaughterhouse has registered for this.

Another proposal would, among other things, curb the production of dog and cat puppies and limit the import of puppies from abroad. In addition, the construction of new farrowing sheds and the introduction of new fixed farrowing cages would be prohibited as soon as the law comes into force.

The new law would also prohibit barbed and electric collars and other similar devices that cause pain, suffering and unnecessary danger to the animal.

The proposal would also prohibit the surgical castration of piglets and the long-term use of gestation cages intended for insemination of sows after a 12-year transition period.

Of all parliamentary groups were praised for, among other things, curbing puppy mills and improving the conditions of domestic animals.

Several MPs pointed out that the reform has been expected for about 15 years. In the last election period, the legal project fell flat along with the government.

Basic Finns submitted an objection to the report related to ritual slaughter. The party would like to outline a statement that would require the government to ban the possibility in question in Finland.

At the committee’s press conference, also the greens Jenni Pitko expressed dissatisfaction with the change.

“I hope that this matter will be returned to rather, even in the order of enacting the constitution, in order to be able to ban the ritual slaughter of animals in Finland.”

Pitko also took a position in favor of shortening the transition periods already in the coming government term. Also from the Left Alliance Jari Myllykoski thought that shortening the transitions would be to the party’s liking, but personally thought it good to avoid excessive investment costs for producers in the short term.

The Constitutional Law Committee also considered the transition periods quite long. However, it did not require changing the points, unlike in the case of ritual slaughter.

The bill will next proceed to the vote of the plenary session of the parliament.