Animals | The mass death of seagulls in Kokkola, the possibility of bird flu is being investigated

There are probably hundreds of dead seagulls. The birds have been sent to the Food Agency for examination.

In Kokkola There has been a mass death of seagulls in Ullavajärvi this week and last week, says the city of Kokkola. There are probably hundreds of dead seagulls.

The birds have been sent to the Food Agency, where they are examined for bird flu. The results of the samples will come at the end of July.

Bird flu can infect all birds. The contact of wild birds with poultry should be prevented, so that the disease does not catch them.

The city of Kokkola says that poultry keepers should inform the municipal veterinarian if symptoms of influenza are observed in the birds, such as nasal discharge, cough, apathy, lack of appetite and increased mortality.

Food Agency said on Thursday that the blue foxes of the fur farm have been found to have bird flu in Kaustine Central Ostrobothnia.

According to the Food Agency, it is the same highly pathogenic H5N1 type of virus that has caused several mass deaths of wild birds this year. This is the first time that avian influenza has been detected in fur animals in Finland.

Professor of Ecology Anna-Liisa Laine from the University of Zurich wrote on Twitterthat it is alarming news.

The sources of infection are being investigated, but according to the Food Agency, the infections probably originated from wild birds.

Bird flu has been found a lot in wild birds this summer. There have been a particularly high number of infections in laughing logs across Europe. There have also been several mass deaths of seagulls in Finland.

Bird flu viruses do not easily infect humans. In order to get infected, you usually have to be in close contact with infected animals or their secretions. H5N1 virus infection can cause a severe disease in humans with a high risk of death.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday that the increase in bird flu epidemics among mammals may contribute to the spread of the virus to humans as well.

The WHO emphasized that mammals are biologically closer to humans than birds, raising concerns that the virus may adapt to infect humans more easily.