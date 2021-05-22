Saturday, May 22, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Animals The Lennu dog of the family of the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö has died

by admin
May 22, 2021
in World
0

The cause of death is said to be a rapidly progressing malignant pituitary tumor.

President Sauli Niinistö family pet Lennu dog is dead, informs the President’s Office On Twitter.

The cause of death is said to be a rapidly progressing malignant pituitary tumor.

Lennu appeared in public already during Niinistö’s election campaign and has since also been involved in the official events of the president, in the pictures of which the dog also attracted international attention.

Niinistö said in August last year Ylelle, that it was decided to withdraw Lennu in public in recent years due to health problems related to breeding.

.
#Animals #Lennu #dog #family #President #Republic #Sauli #Niinistö #died

Tags:
admin

admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?