Animals | The helpful little girls saved the life of the injured Sasu horse – “It probably would have bled dry if it hadn’t been for help”

Animals|Julia Paananen, who owns the horse, would like to convey her thanks to the girls and “wanted” them on Facebook. The horse Sasu is currently recovering from his leg injury.

Helsinki On Monday afternoon, a dangerous situation happened in Ruskeasu, when Julia Paananen owned 13-year-old Sasu horse injured his left front leg for an unknown reason.

However, there was luck in the accident, because thanks to two helpful girls, the horse’s wound, which was bleeding profusely, was noticed in time.

Paananen says that two girls, estimated to be of primary school age, came to tell the stable employee how one horse’s leg was completely covered in blood.

Two employees went to check on another black horse matching the description, but found nothing.

“Then these little girls came again and said that it [hevonen] there’s a lot of bleeding,” says Paananen.

This one after, one of the employees found Sasu, who was injured in the outdoor garden, and who, according to Paananen, had already lost a lot of blood.

Paananen says that the wound reached the vein or artery.

“There was blood pouring out of it. There was a leg, another leg and the bottom of the stomach in blood.”

The workers were able to bind the horse’s leg, but the wound started to bleed even more when the horse was led into the stable.

The veterinarian and the nurse who came to the scene were unable to stop or sew up the wound, and Sasu had to be taken to the animal hospital in Viikki.

There At that stage, it was still thought that stopping the leak would require cutting it open, in order to stop the flow of blood from the badly damaged vein.

Paananen says that the horse was panting from the cold, and its mucous membranes were whitish.

On Tuesday morning, however, the bleeding had stopped, so the wound was only bandaged again.

Sasu was able to go home from the hospital on Tuesday evening and is now recovering for a few weeks.

This means, among other things, avoiding movement and a course of antibiotics. Paananen believes that the horse will recover.

Julia Pananen says that he published a wanted notice for the girls on his Facebook page, because he would like to thank them on behalf of himself and Sasu.

“If only these girls could be found somewhere, I would gladly reward them somehow. Certainly, Sasu would be happy to ride a horse, if that’s what he wants to do.”

According to Paananen, the girls probably saved the horse’s life.

“The most important thing was that now someone noticed, and [Sasu] got help in time.”

Paananen thinks that without the girls, someone would not have come to the horses until several hours later in the evening, when they would have been picked up inside the stable.

“The horse would probably have bled dry at that point if it hadn’t received help.”