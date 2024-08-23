Animals | The government threatens Finland’s only native horse breed with its operations

Animals|Finnish horses are born this year below the limit considered critical. The government’s planned cuts to the horse industry threaten to further reduce the population of the Finnish horse, fears the industry’s central organization.

This one the number of foals for the year is still being counted, but the situation looks bad.

CEO of Hippos Go to Mäenpää According to Last year, 980 foals were born.

One thousand foals has been considered a critical limit for the vitality of the Finnish horse population.

“When the number of foals decreases, their family lines easily become narrower. Genetic diversity decreases and the risk of hereditary diseases increases,” says Mäenpää.

In the spring, the government proposed a 14.5 million euro cut to a 40 million euro subsidy for the horse industry. The final amount will be decided in the autumn budget rush. In the horse industry, the cutting performance is considered dramatic.

“If the funding collapses so strongly in a one-time operation, it will significantly affect the operation of the Finnish horse and the entire equestrian industry,” says Mäenpää.

For the government program it is recorded that “the operating conditions of horse farming are ensured” and “the position of the Finnish horse as a national breed is secured”.

“The surgical plans implement the recording of the government program extremely poorly”, Mäenpää criticizes.

The Finnish horse is Finland’s only original horse breed. A closed population cannot receive new genes from outside Finland, so the vitality of the population is decided by decisions made at home.

Trotting maintains the breed, as 70 percent of the foals are expected to be trotters. Finnish horse activities are largely financed through trotting competitions.

According to Mäenpää, the Finnish horse has remained a strong and vigorous breed precisely because it is actively used in trotting competitions and hobby activities.

“If active use decreases, we will only end up preserving the Finnish horse as a breed.”

That would mean a significant reduction in the number of horses.

Trotting is an important maintainer of the Finnish horse population.

The inbreeding percentage of Finnish horses has gradually increased. According to Mäenpää, the situation is still under control, but under constant observation.

In Finnish horses, there are already, for example, joint growth disorders and summer dermatitis, to which the breed has a hereditary predisposition.

“It is still possible to correct the decline of a few years, if the breeding ewes remain. But if the number of foals remains low for longer, it will be impossible to correct it later,” says Mäenpää.

Horse businesses the situation has tightened in recent years. The war in Ukraine and inflation raised the prices of feed and fertilizers.

At the same time, the value added tax is increased, which raises the prices of many horse companies’ services. Companies in the field are typically small, employing 1–2 people in addition to the entrepreneur.

“The industry is labor-intensive. You cannot compromise on the well-being of the horse, so entrepreneurs save on the input calculated for their own work,” says Mäenpää.

The horse industry receives approximately EUR 40 million annually in support through the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. A little more than half of that is directed to prize money, which is returned to the horse owners.

A quarter of the support goes to racetracks, and 2.6 million euros are directed to horse breeders. Just under three million goes to the work of the central organization Hippos and horse welfare work, such as competition veterinarians and drug control.

The Finnish horse is known as a solid work horse.

According to Veikkaus, the government’s coffers from trotting games currently generate about 30 million euros, including the lottery tax.

Hippos calculates that in addition to this, for example, the taxes paid through business activities will return millions of euros to the state. The industry employs an estimated 6,500 people full-time.

“As a whole, the horse industry still generates more money for the state than what is paid back to the industry,” Mäenpää points out.

Presently it’s time for the last matings of the Finnish mares. When a breeder thinks about boarding, he commits to the horse for years.

After birth, it takes at least three years before a Finnish foal can start competing and potentially earn prize money.

“It’s about long-term investments. Funding cannot bounce between years, but we need a long-term view of the industry’s future,” says Mäenpää.