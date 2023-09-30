Animals | The German Shepherd Dog Association published a response to the Kennel Club

The German Shepherd Dog Association has imposed bans on its members that are considerably lighter than the Kennel Club’s line.

German Shepherd Association (SPL) has published counterpart Kennel Association for the announcementin which the association said it was investigating whether the SPL was circumventing its rules and guidelines in unofficial service dog events.

SPL denied that such evasion of the rules and instructions had taken place.

The association writes that violent methods or illegal dog training equipment may not be used in guard dog training under it. According to SPL, abuses must be dealt with immediately and reported on.

“The website of the German Shepherd Association has a notification channel for notifications of unethical activity. There have been no notifications since the events that came to light in 2021,” SPL writes in its response.

SPL says that he took the violent treatment of protection dogs seriously from the beginning. According to the association, its members have been educated and trained, and guard dog activities have also been temporarily banned.

According to the SPL, it or its subdivisions do not have the possibility to self-monitor the sanctions issued by other associations, i.e. the Kennel Union, or their compliance.

“For now, there are no tools for monitoring informal activities organized by member associations,” the union writes.

Kennel Association In March, the ethics board imposed sanctions on 12 people for the violent treatment of protection dogs. The punishments ranged from a few years to a lifetime ban.

According to the German Shepherd Association, eight people were banned from the association from November 2022 to July 2023. The ban in the SPL ended with the association’s decision for all eight in July. Six people received a warning for their actions.

“However, in SPL’s opinion, the member must be given the opportunity to correct his actions and learn from the mistake, and for this reason SPL considers that the punishment is sufficient,” the union writes in its reply.

Dog training methods made headlines in Finland in 2021. At the time, the Right to Animals association released videos showing the violent treatment of dogs.