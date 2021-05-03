Animals The gates of Korkeasaari were opened after a five-month break – This is what the reunion of animals and people looked like

The most eager were behind the gates waiting as early as ten o’clock.

High Island the zoo opened its doors to the public on Monday after more than five months of closure.

The most avid animal lovers were already waiting behind the gates when they opened at ten in the morning.

CEO of the zoo Sanna Hellström says the day has been eagerly awaited.

“Feels that customers are happy and their own people are happy to be open again.”

Some of the visitors on the first day were active visitors holding seasonal and annual cards.

Could we even talk about some degree of Korkeasaari fans?

“There are fans!” Hellström laughs.

“I was at the gate watching when it opened, and yes there were such regular visitors among the first entrants.”

Sanna Hellström, CEO of Korkeasaari, in front of Karhulinna.­

Multi the species of the zoo have become accustomed to even large numbers of audiences, but for some the changes after a rather closed period still require accustoming.

During the winter, Korkeasaari has also moved some new animals.

“We were caught for so long that some of the animals started reacting to people more and a little differently than usual. Some are more interested than usual and some need more stimuli. ”

To ensure the animals are safe, Korkeasaari has allowed animals to get used to new people with the help of accustoming guests.

“Berber monkeys are probably the ones that have amazed people the most. And then that Lux snow leopard has made contact with passers-by. ”

In honor of the opening, the bears on Korkeasaari also seemed to be in a good mood. The video at the beginning of the story shows how the honeymoons decided to hold a swim show for the opening guests.

Christian Roserström and Silja Polso photographed Snow Leopard enjoying coffee chips­

Korkeasaari was closed by a decision of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group at the end of November.

According to Sanna Hellström, CEO of the zoo, the zoo had about 500-600 visits by Monday morning.

“By Monday, May is quite lively,” Hellström describes.

“With such numbers of visitors, we still have a lot of space and very good safety distances.”

On the busiest summer days, the island can be visited by up to 8,000 visitors. Hellström estimates that about 3,000 visitors could visit the island during the day, while keeping safety distances appropriate.

“However, the more we look at the number of visitors for that single moment.”

Advance booking to Korkeasaari can currently be made no earlier than seven days before the visit and no later than on arrival.

However, late bookers are advised to keep in mind the zoo’s limited audience capacity.

Visitors still do not have access to the interior of Korkeasaari.

Julius (left) and Tomi Leiqvist got to know the lions on the first opening day of Korkeasaari.­

Long mandatory closure is a tough place for any tourism business.

On Korkeasaari, however, it is relieved that for them the restrictions hit a quieter period in terms of visitor numbers.

“It’s financially a bump when there’s no income at all. Fortunately, however, they were quiet months, which means that the situation is tolerable, ”says Hellström.

He has also noticed that the restrictions have had a big impact on staff.

“We work in groups and have been pretty isolated from each other. Within months, you start to realize that you don’t know what’s going on here in the normal way. ”

Jussi (left) and Veikko Hakanen in front of the lion’s enclosure.­