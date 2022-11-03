Animals | The freedom of the runaway bull was short-lived in Mikkeli

During the escape journey, the bull had time to move about a kilometer along the railway and the terrain.

Large size the bull managed to escape from the cattle truck in Mikkeli’s Haukivuori on Thursday afternoon. During the escape journey, it had time to move about a kilometer along the railway and the terrain, says the rescue service.

At the end of its escape journey, the bull headed towards the port of Haukivuori. A fugitive of his time walked on the beach and finally found himself on a pier made of earth.

The driver of the cattle car saw the opportunity, reversed towards the platform and opened the car doors. Thus, the escape of the bull into the countryside was prevented. The water is already cold, so the bull rushes back to the cattle truck with his tail.

According to the rescue service, the bull was not injured during the operation.

Rail traffic in the vicinity of the situation was cut off for the duration of the operation.