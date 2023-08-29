Animals | The Food Agency’s dog register will expand, every Finnish dog will be registered by the end of the year

You can now start registering dogs in the register with a Y code.

The Food Agency The dog register maintained by Now, for example, dogs owned by companies and associations can be registered in the register.

Until now, only private individuals have been able to make notifications. The dog registry was opened in May of this year.

However, the service is out of order right from the morning. Due to the introduction of a new service, the electronic transaction service is out of use today from 7:50 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Every a Finnish dog must be registered by the end of the year. The Kennel Association estimated in March that there are more than 800,000 dogs in Finland.

In the future, the identification and owner information of all dogs residing permanently in Finland is to be recorded in the dog register. There has not been a similar mandatory official register of dogs in Finland before.