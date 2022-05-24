Animals The Finnish Association for Nature Conservation supports the classification of white-tailed deer as a harmful alien species

Currently, the population of white-tailed deer in Finland is 109,000 individuals.

Finland the conservation association is in favor of adding white-tailed deer to the list of harmful alien species by 2030.

“The white-tailed deer causes a lot of traffic accidents and damage to professional crops, home gardens and wildflowers. White-tailed deer, like other deer, also spread Lyme disease and tick-borne encephalitis carried by ticks that are dangerous to human health, ”Executive Director of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation Tapani Veistola says in a press release.

However, according to the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation, the addition of white-tailed deer to the list of harmful alien species requires the active repatriation of deer, ie deer, to Finland in order to provide natural prey to large carnivores.

The Great Capricorn belongs to the European breed and has spread to Finland on its own, unlike the White-tailed Capricorn.

Association for Nature Conservation It also argues that the hunting of white – tailed deer will be made more efficient by removing it from the scope of the license, ie quota hunting. This would reduce the administrative burden of issuing and monitoring fishing permits and increase hunting of white-tailed deer.

This was the case for roe deer after the expiry of the fishing permit in 2005, when hunting opportunities were extended to a larger group of hunters, the press release of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation states.

The white-tailed deer from North America was introduced to Finland in the 1930s as a game animal.

Currently, the population of white-tailed deer in Finland is 109,000 individuals. The population is densest in southern and southwestern Finland.